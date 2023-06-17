Tatton Asset Management Plc (TAM) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Tatton Asset Management Plc (LSE: TAM) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p10.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/15/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

TAM has a dividend yield of 2.76%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Tatton Asset Management Plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on TAM is a Moderate Buy.

Tatton Asset Management PLC offers on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to directly authorized financial advisers across the United Kingdom. This is achieved through below operating divisions: Tatton, and Paradigm. It generates maximum revenue from the Tatton segment.

