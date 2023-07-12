Talgo S.A. (0R99) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Talgo S.A. (LSE: 0R99) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.08 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/14/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/07/2023.

0R99 has a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Talgo SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of rolling stock. Its activities are divided into three business segments: Rolling stock, Auxiliary machines and Others, as well as General. The Rolling stock division is responsible for train production, as well as for the maintenance of trains that use the company’s technology. The Auxiliary machines and Others segment provides manufacture and technical service of lathes, as well as the sale of related spare parts. The General area includes corporate operations. The company’s product range comprises high speed rolling stock, intercity trains and locomotives, among others. It generates maximum revenue from the Rolling stock segment.

