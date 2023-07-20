T.Clarke (CTO) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

T.Clarke (LSE: CTO) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.37 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/29/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/31/2023.

CTO has a dividend yield of 3.99%.

TClarke PLC is a United Kingdom-based company act as a building service contractor. It delivers a range of electrical, mechanical, and information and communications technology (ICT) services to the construction industry and end-users. It specializes in the following field: design and builds; mechanical and electrical contracting; intelligent buildings, facilities management, transport, residential and hotels, green technologies, and manufacturing services. The group is organized geographically into three regional divisions: London, UK South and UK North.

