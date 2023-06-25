Speedy Hire (SDY) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Speedy Hire (LSE: SDY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p1.80 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/22/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/10/2023.

SDY has a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Speedy Hire PLC is a UK based company engaged in the provision of equipment for hire and sale, and associated services to construction, infrastructure, industry, and related industries. The company’s reportable segments on a geographical basis, comprise of the UK and Ireland and International. UK and Ireland segment deliver asset management, with tailored services and a continued commitment to relationship management. Its International segment delivers projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service. The company generates most of the revenue from the UK and Ireland segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the UK and has a presence in the United Arab Emirates.

