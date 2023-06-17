Snam SpA (SNMRY) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Snam SpA (Other OTC: SNMRY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.42 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/05/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/22/2023.

SNMRY has a dividend yield of 3.37%.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!