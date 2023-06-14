Sirius Real Estate (SRE) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Sirius Real Estate (LSE: SRE) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.57 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p2.57 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/17/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

SRE has a dividend yield of 4.95%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given ratings to Sirius Real Estate in the past three months, the analyst consensus on SRE is a Moderate Buy.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd is in the business of investment in and acquisition of the commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. It operates in single segments that is property investment. It invests in large mixed-use commercial real estate assets in Germany. The firm derives revenues in the form of rental income from operations in Germany. Its portfolio includes Conventional offices, Smartspace Office, Officepods, Virtual office, Classical storage spaces, Smartspace Storage, Flexistorage, Workshop spaces, and others.

