Severfield (SFR) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Severfield (LSE: SFR) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.10 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/13/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/07/2023.

SFR has a dividend yield of 4.49%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Severfield in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on SFR is a Moderate Buy.

Severfield PLC is a construction company in the United Kingdom. It is one of the largest structural steel businesses in the UK. It derives its revenues from the provision of services like design, fabrication, and erection of structural steelwork, claddings, and ancillary products predominantly in the United Kingdom and the rest from Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe. The company’s projects comprise of bridges, car parks, city center & retail, hotels, health, education, and power sectors. Its manufacturing operations are located at four sites in the United Kingdom; Dalton and Lostock, Enniskillen and Sherburn, as well as international facilities in India.

