Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Sanderson Design Group PLC (LSE: SDG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.75 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/24/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/19/2023.

SDG has a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures, and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products. The reportable divisions are Brands and Manufacturing. Brands division comprising the design, marketing, sales and distribution, and licensing activities of Sanderson, Morris and Co., Harlequin, Anthology, Clarke and Clarke and Studio G brands operated from the United Kingdom and its foreign subsidiaries in the United States, France, Russia, and Germany. Manufacturing division comprising the wallcovering and printed fabric manufacturing businesses operated by Anstey and Standfast respectively.

