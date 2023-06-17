Safestore Holdings (SAFE) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Safestore Holdings (LSE: SAFE) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.47 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/10/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

SAFE has a dividend yield of 3.31%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Safestore Holdings in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on SAFE is a Moderate Buy.

Safestore Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases storage space from its portfolio of self-storage facilities located in Paris and the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the acquisition and operation of storage locations in wealthy, densely populated areas in Europe. Safestore’s properties in the United Kingdom comprise the vast majority of its total holdings. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from the rental of its self-storage lockers and the sale of insurance and packaging materials. Southeast London and England account for the majority of Safestore’s income. Total occupancy is split fairly evenly between individuals and businesses ranging from online retailers to large, multinational companies.

