Record plc (REC) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Record plc (LSE: REC) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.68 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/09/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

REC has a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Record PLC is a United Kingdom-based company currency management firm. The company provides services to clients such as pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate entities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Switzerland and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. Its services include Core Passive Hedging, Tenor Management, Dynamic Hedging, Signal Hedging, Asset-Backed Hedging, Cross Currency Liquidity, Liquidity Management, and others.

