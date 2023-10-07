PT Astra International (PTAIY) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

PT Astra International (Other OTC: PTAIY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.09 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/15/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/13/2023.

PTAIY has a dividend yield of 7.98%.

PT Astra International Tbk Indonesia based conglomerate of companies operating in seven segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Heavy Equipment and Mining, Agribusiness, Infrastructure and Logistics, Information Technology, and Property. In automotive, Astra International offers cars brands including Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, BMW, Peugeot, UD Trucks, and Honda motorcycles. The company also offers car maintenance and services via its distribution network. Financial services support financing for Astra’s other business segments. Heavy equipment and mining consist of three core activities: construction machinery, mining contracting, and coal mining. Automotive generates the majority of operating profits.

