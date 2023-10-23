Prosegur Cash (0RNO) Unveils Dividend Details for Q4: Mark Your Calendar!

Prosegur Cash (LSE: 0RNO) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of €0.01 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.02 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/26/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/24/2023.

0RNO has a dividend yield of 3.50%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Prosegur Cash in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0RNO is a Moderate Buy.

Prosegur Cash SA is engaged in the transit business and the outsourcing of services to financial institutions, retail establishments, government agencies and central banks, national mints, jewelers and other business activities around the world. The company’s business lines can be categorized into Transport, Cash management, and New Products such as Automation of payments in shops using self-service cash machines, among others. The Business Divisions of the company are divided into three geographical segments: Europe, Asia-Oceania-Africa (AOA) and Ibero-America. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Ibero-America segment.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!