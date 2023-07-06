Porvair (PRV) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Porvair (LSE: PRV) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/23/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/20/2023.

PRV has a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Porvair PLC is an environmental treatment control company. It develops filtration solutions to be used by various types of industries. The company caters to its clients through three divisions, Aerospace and Industrial, Laboratory and Metal Melt Quality. Aerospace and Industrial Division is a key revenue generator, designs and manufactures specialist filtration equipment for application in aerospace, energy, bioscience, water and industrial applications. Laboratory Division designs and manufactures instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories. Metal Melt Quality Division designs and manufactures porous ceramic filters for the filtration of molten metals. The company generates most of its revenue from sales in the United States.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!