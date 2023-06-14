Polytec Holding (0GOX) Announces Q2 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Polytec Holding (LSE: 0GOX) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.10 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.10 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 06/15/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/13/2023.

0GOX has a dividend yield of 2.16%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given ratings to Polytec Holding in the past three months, the analyst consensus on 0GOX is a Hold.

Polytec Holding AG is an Austria based company focused on automotive and plastics industry. It manufactures plastic parts globally. The operating segments are divided into four units namely Plastics, which supplies plastic components for the interior of passenger cars, engines, and non-automotive industry. Composites provide exterior and engine parts for commercial and passenger vehicles. Car Styling unit offers accessories, small parts, and systems for vehicles, and Industrial produces plastic molded components and others. It provides service in the field of injection moulding, fiber-reinforced plastics, and manufacturer of original accessory parts made of plastic and stainless steel.

