Personal Group Holdings (PGH) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Personal Group Holdings (LSE: PGH) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p5.85 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/16/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/12/2023.

PGH has a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Personal Group Holdings PLC is a UK-based insurance company principally engaged in transacting employee benefits related business, including short-term accident and health insurance and the provision of salary sacrifice technology products in the UK. It provides a range of employee benefits, from retail discounts to salary sacrifice schemes, including cycle to work, childcare vouchers and home technology as well as a range of in-house insurance products such as hospital cash plan, death benefit, and convalescence cover. The company manages its business into four reportable segments namely Core business, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. It generates the majority of revenue in the form of the premium received from its insurance business.

