Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) Unveils Dividend Details for Q4: Mark Your Calendar!

Pernod Ricard (Other OTC: PRNDY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.44 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.88 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 12/27/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/21/2023.

PRNDY has a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Pernod Ricard is the world’s second-largest spirits maker by volume, behind Diageo. The firm’s key markets are Europe, the United States, and Asia. Pernod’s key spirits brands include Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet scotch whisky, Jameson Irish whiskey, Malibu rum, and Martell cognac. The firm’s wine portfolio, which represents around 20% of volume among the group’s focus brands, includes Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouet.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!