Payton (TASE: PAYT) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of ILs2.94 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of ILs5.87 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 06/28/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/12/2023.

PAYT has a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!