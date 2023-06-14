NewRiver REIT (NRR) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

NewRiver REIT (LSE: NRR) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p3.20 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p3.20 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/15/2023.

NRR has a dividend yield of 7.56%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to NewRiver REIT in the past three months, the analyst consensus on NRR is a Moderate Buy.

NewRiver REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail and leisure properties. The company’s property portfolio comprises shopping centers, retail warehouses, and pubs across the United Kingdom. The retail properties contribute the most of total revenue, and these are largely located in Yorkshire and Humberside, London, Northeast and Southeast England, Scotland, and Wales. The company generates most of the revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include discount retailers, fashion and accessory stores, groceries, homeware and furniture stores, and dining venues.

