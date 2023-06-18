Neighbourly Pharmacy, Inc. (NBLY) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Neighbourly Pharmacy, Inc. (TSX: NBLY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of C$0.05 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of C$0.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/03/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/05/2023.

NBLY has a dividend yield of 1.01%.

According to the 6 analysts who have given a rating to Neighbourly Pharmacy, Inc. in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on NBLY is a Moderate Buy.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc is a network of community pharmacies. Its pharmacies act as the centre of care within their communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for their patients.

