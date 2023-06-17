Mountview Estates (MTVW) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Mountview Estates (LSE: MTVW) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p250.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/14/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

MTVW has a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Mountview Estates PLC is a property trading company. The company owns and acquires tenanted residential property throughout the United Kingdom and sells such property when it becomes vacant. Its operating segment includes Property Trading and Property Investment. The company derives maximum revenue from Property Trading segment. It generates revenue from sales of properties, rental income from properties held as trading stock, investment, and others.

