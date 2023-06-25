Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (MNKS) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (LSE: MNKS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p3.15 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/13/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/27/2023.

MNKS has a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Monks Investment Trust (The) PLC operates as an investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest internationally to achieve capital growth, which takes priority over income and dividends. The company invests principally in a portfolio of international quoted equities. It has a presence in North America, Continental Europe, Asia, Japan, and Other Countries. The company invests in Telecommunications, Financials, Consumer Services, Health Care, Consumer Goods, Industrials, Oil and Gas, and Basic Materials.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!