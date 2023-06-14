Mitie Group plc (MTO) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Mitie Group plc (LSE: MTO) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.20 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of p2.20 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/22/2023.

MTO has a dividend yield of 2.17%.

According to the 2 analysts who have given ratings to Mitie Group plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus on MTO is a Moderate Buy.

MITIE Group is a U.K.-based company. The company has five reportable segments: technical services, business services, care and custody, landscapes, and waste. Through these segments, the company provides facilities management, consultancy, and security services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the technical services and business services segments. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

