Megaworld (MGAWY) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Megaworld (Other OTC: MGAWY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/29/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 10/25/2023.

MGAWY has a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments. The Rental segment includes leasing of office and commercial spaces. The Hotel Operations segment relates to the management of hotel business operations. The Corporate and Others segment includes cinema, business process outsourcing, educational, facilities provider, maintenance and property management operations, marketing services, general and corporate income and expense items. The company was founded by Andrew Lim Tan on August 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!