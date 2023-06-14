Matas (0QFA) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Matas (LSE: 0QFA) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of DKK2.00 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of DKK2.00 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/30/2023.

0QFA has a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Matas A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in a retail chain of selling beauty, personal care, and health products. The company only reportable segments include is selling Mass Beauty and High-End Beauty products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, household and personal care products and over-the-counter medicine. It derives revenue from products such as Beauty, Vital, Material, MediCare, Wholesale sales and Other. Geographically, it operates only in Denmark.

