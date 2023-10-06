London Finance & Investment (LFI) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

London Finance & Investment (LSE: LFI) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.60 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 12/20/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 12/07/2023.

LFI has a dividend yield of 3.38%.

London Finance & Investment Group PLC is an investment finance and management company. The company’s portfolio includes companies in the FTSE Eurofirst 300 and S&P 500 indices. It also holds investments in the United Kingdom listed companies. The company operates through two classes of business, Investment Operations and Management Services. Its investment objective is to generate growth in shareholder value in real terms over the medium to long term whilst maintaining a progressive dividend policy.

