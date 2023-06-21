LNA Sante SA (0OR2) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

LNA Sante SA (LSE: 0OR2) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/10/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

0OR2 has a dividend yield of 1.35%.

LNA Sante SA is engaged in the management and operation of retirement homes, nursing homes, follow-up care clinics, rehabilitation centers, centers for the disabled and handicapped ageing.

