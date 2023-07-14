Knights Group Holdings Plc (KGH) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Knights Group Holdings Plc (LSE: KGH) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/29/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/31/2023.

KGH has a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Knights Group Holdings PLC is engaged in providing regional legal and professional service businesses. The group provides corporate and commercial legal services at scale and across a broad sector basis, like the larger national law firms. The company generates fee income across various individual departments, which includes niche areas to service the specific needs of its clients. Its service lines include real estate, Dispute Resolution, corporate, and private client.

