Kitwave Group PLC (KITW) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Kitwave Group PLC (LSE: KITW) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p3.75 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

KITW has a dividend yield of 3.03%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Kitwave Group PLC in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on KITW is a Moderate Buy.

Kitwave Group PLC is an independent, delivered wholesale business that supports delivery throughout the UK, specializing in selling impulse products such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream, frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries, and tobacco.

