KBC Group (KBCSY) Reveals Q4 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

KBC Group (Other OTC: KBCSY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.33 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.65 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 11/30/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/13/2023.

KBCSY has a dividend yield of 4.70%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!