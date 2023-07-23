JD Bancshares (JDVB) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

JD Bancshares (Other OTC: JDVB) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.27 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $1.08 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/27/2023.

JDVB has a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. Its primary lending products are commercial, business, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on June 13, 1905 and is headquartered in Jennings, LA.

