James Latham (LTHM) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

James Latham (LSE: LTHM) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p8.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/25/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/03/2023.

LTHM has a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Latham (James) PLC is an importer and distributor of wood-based sheet materials, joinery quality softwood and hardwood and hardwood flooring. Its only operating segment being timber importing and distribution. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United Kingdom and has a presence in the Republic of Ireland, Rest of Europe and Rest of the World. The company’s product includes Panels, Melamine, Veneered, Laminates, Solid Surface, Door Blanks, and others.

