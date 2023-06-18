JACQUET METAL SERVICE (0IN3) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

JACQUET METAL SERVICE (LSE: 0IN3) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/07/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/05/2023.

0IN3 has a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Jacquet Metals is engaged in the business of distributing special steels in China and North America. The product lines consist of Jacquet, which involves Quarto stainless steel sheets and nickel alloys; Stappert, consists of long products in stainless steels and IMS Group, which consists of carbon steels, alloys, stainless steels for mechanics and tool steels. The products are used in agro-food, energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, paper industry, mines and quarries, public works, steel, shipbuilding, agricultural equipment, general mechanics, recycling, desalination of seawater for agriculture, wastewater treatment purposes.

