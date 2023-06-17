Iomart Group plc (IOM) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Iomart Group plc (LSE: IOM) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p3.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/08/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/17/2023.

IOM has a dividend yield of 3.42%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Iomart Group plc in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on IOM is a Moderate Sell.

Iomart Group PLC is engaged in the provision of managed cloud services. The company’s reportable segment includes Easyspace and Cloud Services. Cloud Services segment provides managed cloud computing facilities and services, through a network of owned datacenters to the larger SME and corporate markets. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies. It generates maximum revenue from the Cloud Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of the World.

