Investec (ITCFY) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Investec (Other OTC: ITCFY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a thrice yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.95 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/19/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/17/2023.

ITCFY has a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Investec Ltd. is an international specialist bank and asset manager company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management; Wealth and Investment; and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment provides investment products and services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals; corporate and executives; and charities and trusts. The Specialist Banking segments comprises of a diverse range of services, which includes advisory, transactional banking, lending, treasury, trading, and investment activities. It serves in the South Africa, Australia, and United Kingdom principal markets. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

