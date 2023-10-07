Inspiration Healthcare (IHC) Announces Q4 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Inspiration Healthcare (LSE: IHC) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p0.21 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 12/22/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 11/23/2023.

IHC has a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC supplies outcome improving medical devices in the areas of neonatal intensive care and patient warming. It operates in the Critical Care Medical Devices segment which includes Critical Care, Operating Theatre, and Home Healthcare. The company derives most of its revenue from the United Kingdom through the Critical Care market division.

