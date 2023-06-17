Inmobiliaria Colonial (0RID) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Inmobiliaria Colonial (LSE: 0RID) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of €0.16 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of €0.32 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/06/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/04/2023.

0RID has a dividend yield of 3.46%.

According to the 3 analysts who have given a rating to Inmobiliaria Colonial in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0RID is a Hold.

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA is a real estate company in Spain. The company and its subsidiaries are in the business of lease and disposal of movable property and real estate. It specializes in leasing of offices in prime areas. The firm has rental business and land and development business segments. The activities of these segments include office rentals, shopping centers managed by Riofisa subgroup. The company mainly operates in Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris.

