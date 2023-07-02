Ingenta (ING) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Ingenta (LSE: ING) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.25 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/14/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/13/2023.

ING has a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Ingenta PLC and its subsidiaries provide content management, advertising and commercial enterprise solutions and services to publishers, information providers, academic libraries, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Ingenta Commercial Products; Ingenta Content Products; PCG and Ingenta Advertising. Ingenta Commercial products are enterprise level publishing management systems. Ingenta Content products help content providers sell their content online. PCG provides consultancy services. Vista provides services to support the heritage author2reader publishing management system. Ingenta Advertising provides a complete browser-based multimedia advertising. It has operations in the United Kingdom, North America, Brazil, Mexico, India, China and Australia.

