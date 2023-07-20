Industrias Bachoco SA De CV (IBAAY) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Industrias Bachoco SA De CV (Other OTC: IBAAY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a thrice yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.56 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $1.68 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/28/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/21/2023.

IBAAY has a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption. The company was founded by Enrique Robinson Bours Almada, Mario Javier Robinson Bours Almada, and Juan Bautista S. Robinson Bours Almada in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!