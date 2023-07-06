Hypera SA (HYPMY) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

Hypera SA (Other OTC: HYPMY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/06/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/06/2023.

HYPMY has a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Hypera SA is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company has a focus on the major pharmaceutical segments of the Brazilian market, along with a presence in nonprescription drugs and branded generics. Hypermarcas also possesses a share of generic medicines and prescription products. The company also has a wide sales and distribution structure.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!