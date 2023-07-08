Hasen-Immobilien AG (ABHA) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Hasen-Immobilien AG (Stuttgart: ABHA) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/28/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/24/2023.

ABHA has a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Hasen-Immobilien AG is a Germany-based company. It is engaged in the acquisition, management and sale of developed and undeveloped real estate, as well as rights equivalent to real property. It offers residential and commercial properties for sale and rent.

