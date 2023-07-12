Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.34 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/17/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/10/2023.

GGAL has a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. Its other activities include intercompany e-commerce, custody services, securities-related representations, mandates, and commissions. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!