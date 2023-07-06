GIMV NV (0EKR) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

GIMV NV (LSE: 0EKR) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.82 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/28/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/03/2023.

0EKR has a dividend yield of 4.35%.

GIMV NV is a Belgium-based company active in investing in companies having strong growth potential, with the objective of supporting its growth into market leaders. The company invests with a focus on four platforms which are also its segments: Connected Consumer, Health and Care, Smart Industries, and Sustainable Cities. Its geographical segments include Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, and the Rest of Europe.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!