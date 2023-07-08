Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (FSG) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (LSE: FSG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p15.50 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 10/20/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/28/2023.

FSG has a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd is an asset management company. The company is an independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager. It invests in renewable energy businesses and social infrastructure projects.

