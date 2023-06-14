Ferguson PLC (FERG) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Ferguson PLC (LSE: FERG) has declared, under its dividend policy, a thrice yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $2.25 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/04/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/15/2023.

FERG has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

According to the 11 analysts who have given ratings to Ferguson PLC in the past three months, the analyst consensus on FERG is a Strong Buy.

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products primarily to repair, maintenance, and improvement (60% of U.S. revenue), new construction (32% of revenue), and civil infrastructure (8% of sales) markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from over 45,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through more than 2,200 branches globally (approximately 1,500 in the U.S.), over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. In 2020, Ferguson derived over 86% of its $21 billion of sales within the U.S. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest industrial and construction distributor in North America. The firm expects to spin off its U.K. business in 2020 after which the firm will be solely focused on the North American market.

