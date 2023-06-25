Eurofins Scientific (0MV5) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Eurofins Scientific (LSE: 0MV5) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €1.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/06/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 07/04/2023.

0MV5 has a dividend yield of 1.74%.

According to the 4 analysts who have given a rating to Eurofins Scientific in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on 0MV5 is a Hold.

Eurofins, headquartered in Luxembourg, has three main business lines: food and environment testing, services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostics, with the three segments contributing about 42%, 33%, and 20% of revenue, respectively. Through its subsidiaries, Eurofins provides various analytical testing and laboratory services on a global scale, and the company offers testing options for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. The company also has a growing clinical diagnostics unit, with specialties in infectious diseases, prenatal screening, and organ transfer. Eurofins operates over 800 laboratories in 50 countries.

