Equinor ASA (EQNR) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $3.02 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/25/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 08/14/2023.

EQNR has a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Founded in 1972, Equinor ASA is a Norway-based energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. The company’s reporting segments include Exploration and Production Norway; Exploration and Production International; Exploration and Production USA; Marketing, Midstream, & Processing.

