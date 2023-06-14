Endesa (ELEZY) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Endesa (Other OTC: ELEZY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.64 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.64 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/18/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/29/2023.

ELEZY has a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.

