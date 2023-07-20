DSW Capital Plc (DSW) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

DSW Capital Plc (LSE: DSW) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of p2.00 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 09/29/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 09/14/2023.

DSW has a dividend yield of 6.16%.

DSW Capital PLC is a challenger mid-market professional services business. It operates a licencing model and licences the DSW and associated brand names in return for a royalty based on a percentage of fee income. The DSW network currently employs 82 fee earners across England and Scotland. It recruits highly skilled professionals, in focused niches of expertise to run its own business and provide services to mid-market corporates, owner-managers, private equity firms and high net worth individuals.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!