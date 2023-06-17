DLSI SA (ALDLS) Unveils Dividend Details for Q3: Mark Your Calendar!

DLSI SA (Paris: ALDLS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of €0.40 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/03/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/29/2023.

ALDLS has a dividend yield of 2.22%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to DLSI SA in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on ALDLS is a Hold.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!