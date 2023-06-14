D&L Industries (DLNDY) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

D&L Industries (Other OTC: DLNDY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.09 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.09 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/31/2023, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/15/2023.

DLNDY has a dividend yield of 2.16%.

D&L Industries, Inc. is a holding company. It operates the business through its subsidiaries, which engages in customization, development and manufacturing of food ingredients; colorants, additives and engineered polymers for plastics; aerosol products, as well as manufacturing of oleochemicals, resins, and powder coating. The company operates through following segments: Food Ingredients; Colorant & Plastic Addictives; Oleochemicals, Resins & Powder Coatings; Aerosols; and Management & Administrative. The Food Ingredients segment manufactures a line of industrial fats and oils, food ingredients, specialty fats, oils & culinary and other specialty food ingredients. The Colorant & Plastic Addictives segment manufactures a line of pigment blends, color and additive master batches and engineered polymers for applications, introducing a number of products into the Philippine market and expanding into the export of certain products overseas. The Oleochemicals, Resins & Powder Coatings segment manufactures coconut methyl ester, other oleochemicals or chemicals derived from vegetable oils, resins such as polystyrene, acrylic emulsions and polyester and a line of powder coatings. The Aerosol segment manufactures aerosol cans and components and provides contract aerosol filling and compounding services. This group also toll manufactures products, including insect control, industrial maintenance chemicals, and home & personal care products, among others. The Management & Administrative segment maintains operation contol of the subsidiaries. The company was founded by Dean L. Lao Sr. and Lao L. Leon in 1963 and is headquartered in Quezon City, Philippines.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!